VW unveils its new Tarok Concept bakkie

Volkswagen unveiled the Tarok Concept to the world at the São Paulo International Motor Show, taking place from November 6 to 18.

The all-wheel-drive model combines the progressive features of the latest generation of digitally networked SUVs with the versatility of a cleverly designed five-metre bakkie.

Designed from scratch

Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area, which can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. As with the technical layout, the Tarok Concept has been designed from scratch down to the very last millimetre.



Volkswagen South Africa says there are no plans for the Tarok to arrive locally as the vehicle is aimed at the South American market.

Volkswagen has succeeded in merging the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-oriented design.

Klaus Bischoff, head designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: "With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.

"The Tarok’s DNA adds an exhilarating dynamic to the segment."

A new way forward

One important design feature in the five-seater bakkie is its variable loading area concept.

The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using the brand new mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down.

Image: Newspress

As a result, drivers can also use the back of the cab to transport extra-long items. Analogous to this variability, the maximum load is correspondingly high at around one tonne.

The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design. Eye-catching elements include a colour-keyed crossbar in Cypress Metallic that stretches across the entire dash panel.

Image: Newspress

This crossbar surrounds a glass-covered Infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a Digital Cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.

Image: Newspress

It is powered by a 1.4-litre 110kW four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit both with pure ethanol (E100) as well as a petrol-ethanol blend (E22). The TSI engine in the Tarok is also combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive.

It is certain that Volkswagen will soon be offering a series version of the Tarok on the market in Brazil, with barely any changes.

The avantgarde pick-up also has the potential to boost Volkswagen’s model range in other global markets. The future series model will start out with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel direct injection (TDI) TSI engine that also delivers 110kW

