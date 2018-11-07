 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

VW unveils its new Tarok Concept bakkie

2018-11-07 11:45
VW Tarok

Image: Newspress

Volkswagen unveiled the Tarok Concept to the world at the São Paulo International Motor Show, taking place from November 6 to 18.

The all-wheel-drive model combines the progressive features of the latest generation of digitally networked SUVs with the versatility of a cleverly designed five-metre bakkie.

Designed from scratch

Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area, which can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. As with the technical layout, the Tarok Concept has been designed from scratch down to the very last millimetre.

Volkswagen South Africa says there are no plans for the Tarok to arrive locally as the vehicle is aimed at the South American market. 

READ: Volkswagen debuts its smallest crossover yet - the T-Cross: More VW SUVs on the way!

Volkswagen has succeeded in merging the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-oriented design.

Klaus Bischoff, head designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: "With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.

"The Tarok’s DNA adds an exhilarating dynamic to the segment."

A new way forward

One important design feature in the five-seater bakkie is its variable loading area concept.

The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using the brand new mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down.

VW Tarok interior

                                                                      Image: Newspress

As a result, drivers can also use the back of the cab to transport extra-long items. Analogous to this variability, the maximum load is correspondingly high at around one tonne.

The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design. Eye-catching elements include a colour-keyed crossbar in Cypress Metallic that stretches across the entire dash panel.

VW Tarok rear

                                                                        Image: Newspress

This crossbar surrounds a glass-covered Infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a Digital Cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.

VW Tarok

                                                                       Image: Newspress

It is powered by a 1.4-litre 110kW four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit both with pure ethanol (E100) as well as a petrol-ethanol blend (E22). The TSI engine in the Tarok is also combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive. 

It is certain that Volkswagen will soon be offering a series version of the Tarok on the market in Brazil, with barely any changes.

The avantgarde pick-up also has the potential to boost Volkswagen’s model range in other global markets. The future series model will start out with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel direct injection (TDI) TSI engine that also delivers 110kW

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Nissan 1400, Mazda Magnum, Toyota Hilux... South Africa’s iconic bakkies of the 1990s

2018-11-07 11:03

Most ReadEditor's Choice
VW unveils its new Tarok Concept bakkie WATCH: VW's new baby T-Cross SUV uncovered and on its way to SA Meet the world's most advanced electric motorbike - Here's why the 'Vector' is the future of urban mobility PICS: From father to son - Rare Jaguar E-Type, awesome F-Type, one epic reunion in Cape Town WATCH: Suzuki's new giant-slaying Jimny in SA - the four ingredients essential to creating a serious 4x4
New Porsche 911 undergoes final testing before 2019 debut WATCH: NP300, Picanto, Yaris and i20 hatchback - here's how some of SA's most popular cars fair in crash tests It's only the beginning: Here's why Isuzu's mu-X is punching well above its weight Funkiest 4x4 by far: Suzuki launches fourth-generation Jimny in SA - We have prices, pictures and specs WATCH: An ode to the Mk1 GTI - the snappy little VW Up! GTI is a modern rendition of the first classic
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 