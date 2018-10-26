Volkswagen debuts its smallest crossover yet - the T-Cross: More VW SUVs on the way!

Volkswagen presents its new T-Cross, the company’s first small SUV, as it continues its SUV-offensive which began in 2015. This new model will soon be debuting in the markets of three continents with its combination of style, practicality, flexibility, connectivity and economy, and setting new standards for its class as it goes.

With the T-Cross, the automaker introduces another SUV - even shorter and therefore better suited to the city than the T–Roc. It's even more compact than the Tiguan. Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of Volkswagen Brand, explained at the world premiere in Amsterdam: "We’re actually presenting the T-Cross today three times over! We unveiled it a few hours ago in Shanghai, and São Paulo will follow later tonight. It shows just how important the T-Cross is to the Volkswagen brand as a truly global product."







The new T-Cross is a cool companion for all occasions

The T-Cross is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), which allows the driven front axle to be located well forward. With a total vehicle length of 4.11m, the 2.56-metre wheelbase is comparatively generous, allowing a spacious interior with enough room for five occupants.

For the versatility in the interior, the sliding rear seat can be adjusted by 14cm, allowing more passenger leg room or more luggage space. The luggage compartment holds between 385 and 455 litres. Thanks to a rear seat back that folds down fully or partially, to create a flat loading space with up to 1.281 litres of storage volume.

Engines

The new T-Cross has a choice of four turbocharged engines: three petrol and one diesel. The two 1.0 TSI three-cylinder petrol engines with petrol particulate filter generate 70kW or 85kW. The top model is the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder engine with 110kW. Completing the range is a 1.6 TDI four-cylinder engine with 70kW. All engines comply with the latest Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

Safety

Standard equipment for the new T-Cross includes numerous driver assistance systems which were previously reserved for higher vehicle classes. Together with the vehicle’s outstanding crash characteristics and exemplary occupant protection, these increase safety, reduce the risk of a collision and improve driving comfort.

Already included as standard equipment are the Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking System, the lane keeping assistant Lane Assist, Hill Start Assist, the proactive occupant protection system, and the Blind Spot Detection lane change assist system with the integrated Rear Traffic Alert. Also available as options are the Driver Alert System, automatic adaptive cruise control and Park Assist.

The new T-Cross provides the highest level of networking and connectivity with the outside world. Even the operation and customisation of the on-board functions are intuitive. Smartphones can be charged inductively, and up to four USB ports provide for digital convenience.



Production – Spain, South America and China



Just like its sister model the Polo, the new T-Cross is manufactured at the Spanish Volkswagen factory in Navarra. Volkswagen is set to invest some one billion euros there by 2019 in order to serve the particularly strong growth in the market for compact SUVs. At the same time, approximately 10% more jobs will be created there. For the 2017-2027 period, independent forecasting institutes expect an approximate doubling worldwide of so-called CUVs (Crossover Utility Vehicles) in the small car segment – the class to which T-Cross belongs. In South America and China – two further growth markets – versions of the T-Cross specially tailored for those markets are being made.

More SUVs on the way

With the new T-Cross, Volkswagen is moving forward with its global SUV offensive. This was begun in 2016 with the current Tiguan. The Tiguan Allspace, carrying up to seven passengers, and the more compact T-Roc followed in 2017. Likewise the Atlas – designed for the USA – and its Chinese sister version the Teramont appeared in 2017, both as seven-seaters.

In 2018, Volkswagen of America presented the two Atlas concept vehicles Cross Sport and Tanoak. In China the new Touareg is celebrating its world premiere, accompanied by two future SUVs for that region: the Powerful Family SUV Tharu and the Advanced Midsize SUV Tayron.

A glimpse into the future: In 2020, the ID. CROZZ will be Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV to be launched on the market. Then, with models ranging from the T-Cross to the ID. CROZZ, Volkswagen will offer one of the world’s largest SUV ranges and cover practically all segments.

The vehicle is not yet available for sale.