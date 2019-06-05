SA's best-selling bakkies: Hilux beats nearest rival by 1000 units!

The Toyota Hilux has for decades established itself as the first choice when it comes to vehicle sales in South Africa and in May 2019 it continued to dominate South Africans.

At the end of May, the Hilux amassed a sales figure of 3187 units, totally eclipsing the 1973 units registered by the Ford Ranger.

The next two bakkies, the Nissan NP200 and Isuzu D-Max/KB, sold 1363 and 1312 units, respectively.

Below a thousand

The rest of the bakkies in the top ten failed to surpass the 1000-mark, but still maintained constant sales figures for where they normally are on our list. In fifth place is the Nissan NP300/Hardbody on 879 units, followed by the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-up on 215 units.

The GWM Steed sits pretty in seventh place with 192 units sold, followed closely by the Nissan Navara on 189 units.

Toyota’s Land Cruiser Pick-up slots into ninth place on 177 units, while the Volkswagen Amarok rounds off the top ten on 167 units.