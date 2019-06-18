SEE: Here's where South Africans are buying bakkies

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said that new vehicle sales continued to disappoint into May 2019, while export sales were also down for the first time this year.



Naamsa reports aggregate domestic sales at 40 506 units showed a decline of 2444 units or 57% from the 42 950 vehicles sold in May last year.



Despite the economic woes, thousands of bakkies are still being sold each month.

Top sellers



The Toyota Hilux has continued to dominate South African bakkie sales; at the end of May 2019, the Hilux amassed a sales figure of 3187 units, eclipsing the 1973 units registered by the Ford Ranger.



Gauteng leads way in terms of LCV sales with 21 001 units followed by KwaZulu-Natal (7629) and the Western Cape (6763).







