Top stories of the day | Don't miss these Black Friday deals, New Golf 8 R spotted in Uitenhage

As we eagerly await the local introduction of the eighth generation VW Golf 8 next year, the performance 'R' version has already been spotted in South Africa.

As Black Friday sweeps across the country today, take a look at some of these cool car deals listed on the Autotrader website.

With the launch of Tesla's new Cybertruck earlier this month, Lance Branquinho takes a look at the future of battery-powered bakkies - namely Tesla and Neuron.

Wheels24's Robin Classen takes a look at why petrolheads from different age spectrums won't necessarily agree with each other when it comes to specific car topics.

In what is a strange find, a Gauteng man was arrested earlier this month for using an unlicensed .45 Colt firearm as a gear lever in his vehicle.

