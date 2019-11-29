 --
#Kyalami9Hour: An A to Z guide

Take a look at this cool A to Z guide of everything you need to know about the iconic race.

WIN | Kyalami 9 Hour double tickets!

Win a set of 5 VIP double tickets or a set of four general access tickets to the Kyalami 9 Hour season finale on November 23.

Top stories of the day | Don't miss these Black Friday deals, New Golf 8 R spotted in Uitenhage

2019-11-29 17:15

Robin Classen

vw golf 8 r

Image: Twitter / Caleb J Schroëter

As we eagerly await the local introduction of the eighth generation VW Golf 8 next year, the performance 'R' version has already been spotted in South Africa.

As Black Friday sweeps across the country today, take a look at some of these cool car deals listed on the Autotrader website.

In case you missed it

With the launch of Tesla's new Cybertruck earlier this month, Lance Branquinho takes a look at the future of battery-powered bakkies - namely Tesla and Neuron.

SEE | Here are SA's top 10 best 'Black Friday' car deals

Wheels24's Robin Classen takes a look at why petrolheads from different age spectrums won't necessarily agree with each other when it comes to specific car topics.

In what is a strange find, a Gauteng man was arrested earlier this month for using an unlicensed .45 Colt firearm as a gear lever in his vehicle.

Click on the links below to read the full article:

BMW to build electric Mini in China

2019-11-29 15:27
