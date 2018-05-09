Toll tariff hikes in SA: More than 8000 say it's just a 'money-making scheme'

Cape Town - The Transport Department highlighted updated tariffs for all toll roads in South Africa which came into effect on April 12. We've included a full breakdown of the tolls at the end of this article.



Why increase toll tariffs?



According to Sanral: "Adjustments to the tariffs are influenced by the CPI over the preceding twelve months and the increase in VAT from 14% to 15% recently announced in the 2018/19 Budget.

"The adjustments are made on an annual basis to keep the toll tariffs aligned with inflation. The one percentage point VAT increase is added to the base toll tariff and contributed to the upward."

Since then many readers have expressed their opinions on the increase in tolls.



