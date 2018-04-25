Toll tariffs: Here's how much you'll pay travelling in SA

Cape Town - On Monday (April 24), Wheels24 reported on amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations by the The Department of Transport.

Draft regulations were published in a Government Gazette earlier in April.

According to the the Department: "It is a comprehensive amendment that covers numerous topics. Draft regulations on microdots, the fitment and control of microdot fitment centres, regulations on the exemption of abnormal vehicles and procedures for cancelling learner’s and driving licences obtained contrary to the provisions of the legislation, are among the amendments that have been published for comment."



Toll tariffs

The Department also highlighted updated tariffs for all toll roads in South Africa which came into effect on April 12.

According to the Department: "The toll tariffs of all toll roads have also been adjusted for 2018. The adjustments were published in Government Gazette 41545 of March 28 2018."

According to Sanral: "Adjustments to the tariffs are influenced by the CPI over the preceding twelve months and the increase in VAT from 14% to 15% recently announced in the 2018/19 Budget.



"The adjustments are made on an annual basis to keep the toll tariffs aligned with inflation. The one percentage point VAT increase is added to the base toll tariff and contributed to the upward adjustment that became operational on April 1."



View the full breakdown of toll tariffs below: