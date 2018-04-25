--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

What to do if you're pulled over in a foreign country

Nothing ruins a leisurely holiday like an unpleasant run-in with the law. Here's what to do when you get pulled over in a foreign country.

Toll tariffs: Here's how much you'll pay travelling in SA

2018-04-25 12:08

Image: iStock

Cape Town - On Monday (April 24), Wheels24 reported on amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations by the The Department of Transport.

Draft regulations were published in a Government Gazette earlier in April.

According to the the Department: "It is a comprehensive amendment that covers numerous topics. Draft regulations on microdots, the fitment and control of microdot fitment centres, regulations on the exemption of abnormal vehicles and procedures for cancelling learner’s and driving licences obtained contrary to the provisions of the legislation, are among the amendments that have been published for comment." 

Toll tariffs

The Department also highlighted updated tariffs for all toll roads in South Africa which came into effect on April 12.

According to the Department: "The toll tariffs of all toll roads have also been adjusted for 2018. The adjustments were published in Government Gazette 41545  of March 28 2018." 

According to Sanral: "Adjustments to the tariffs are influenced by the CPI over the preceding twelve months and the increase in VAT from 14% to 15% recently announced in the 2018/19 Budget.
 
"The adjustments are made on an annual basis to keep the toll tariffs aligned with inflation. The one percentage point VAT increase is added to the base toll tariff and contributed to the upward adjustment that became operational on April 1."

What do you think of the toll tariffs? Email us

View the full breakdown of toll tariffs below: 

2018 Toll tariffs in South Africa by sergio davids on Scribd

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Get Into My Car... Amazon begins delivery to vehicles

2018-04-24 14:18

Most ReadEditor's Choice
New road laws for SA: Toll tariffs, microdots, clampdown on illegal licences and more Toll tariffs: Here's how much you'll pay travelling in SA FIA looks into legality of 2018 Ferrari The real estate: Audi’s RS6 vs. SA's SUVs Hamilton hints at long-term Mercedes F1 deal
'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne 5 things we learned from the Chinese GP Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Impala... top 10 car models used in famous films VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman How has virtual reality changed car manufacturing?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 