SEE: Here are the top 12 finalists for the 2019 SA Car of the Year

The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists has announced the top 12 finalists in the 2019 AutoTrader SA Car of the Year competition.



For the first time in the history of the 33-year competition, members of the public were able to cast their votes for the semi-finalists via a dedicated portal set up by AutoTrader and promoted to their over 5 million reach audience.

SEE: Here are the 2019 SA Car of the Year semi-finalists - 5 categories revealed



Consumers voted alongside jury members during the semi-finalists round, who are all professional motoring scribes from the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists.

Rubin van Niekerk, Chairman of the SAGMJ, says: "The Competition has gradually evolved over the last three decades and now includes a technological spin on public interaction."

He reiterated that the sole aim of the competition is to reward automotive excellence, and added that the finalists would be put through structured testing procedures in March 2019, before scoring each against its direct class competitors on 11 aspects ranging from engine performance to exterior design.



WATCH: 2019 SA Car of the Year - all 31 eligible vehicles in 90 seconds



Here is the full list of 12 finalists in alphabetical order:

1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Image: Motorpress

2. Honda Civic Type R

Image: Motorpress

3. Hyundai Kona





Image: Motorpress

4. Lexus ES

Image: Motorpress

5. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Image: Motorpress

6. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Image: Motorpress

7. Nissan Micra

Image: Motorpress

8. Porsche Cayenne

Image: Motorpress

9. Renault Duster

Image: Motorpress

10. Suzuki Swift

Image: Motorpress

11. Suzuki Jimny

Image: Motorpress

12. Volvo XC40

Image: Motorpress