WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

Fuel price relief, building a Ford Ranger Raptor from scratch - Top motoring stories of the day

2018-11-16 19:00

Robin Classen

Ford Ranger Raptor Testing

Image: Kyle Kock

Wheels24 was invited to the Ford's Silverton plant in Pretoria and Kyle Kock got a behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes into build one from scratch.

Mickey Mouse celebrates its 90th birthday on Sunday and we take a look at some of the cars driven by the character throughout the era.

Summer is upon us as temperatures continue to soar. Take a look at the article and read up on how you to drive in a heatwave.

READ: Keep things cool: How to drive in a heat wave

A bit of relief and good news for motorists with a 'large reduction' in the fuel price scheduled for December.

A few weeks ago Wheels24 published an article showing what different cars would look like if they were to merge. Take a look at the second part and see how a Porsche-Nissan combination would work.

WATCH: Global NCAP, AA call for urgent action to 'prevent sale of zero star cars' in SA

2018-11-16 18:05

