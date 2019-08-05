No 'R1-million SUVs' but 80 luxury BMWs in one month: These are the cars the SA government is buying

We often complain that government has ridiculous vehicle purchasing habits but the data tells us that while still exorbitant, expenditure on cars is being curbed.



Unpacking the government sales channel business from July, there is an absence of "R1m SUVs" or limousines.

It would appear that government is moderating (read: slightly) its fleet purchasing habits somewhat, as South Africa's fiscal imbalance becomes a reality.

Below is the list of the most popular government fleet vehicle purchases for July, and they are a lot different in type and volume, than you would expect.

Calculations used in this article were made based on the entry-level price for featured vehicles.

It's possible that Government could have specced these vehicles to a much higher price and/or received a discount for purchasing units in bulk.

VW Polo Sedan (92)



Base price R216 300 x 92 units = R19 899 600

Government bought more VWs than any other passenger vehicle last month. No less than 92 Polo sedans were purchased and you might wonder why government fleet managers prefer this sedan to South Africa's most popular passenger car, the Vivo?

If you are transporting departmental staff, with briefcases and laptop bags, it is best that those can be stored in a secure, lockable, space.

Smash-and-grab incidents are a reality in South Africa and a hatchback, with its glass tailgate allowing smash access to the luggage area, will always be at a disadvantage to a sedan, which has a steel boot enclosure.

BMW 3 Series (80)

Base price R649 000 x 80 units = R52-million