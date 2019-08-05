SEE: Here’s which vehicles government bought in July

July 2019 saw 1014 new vehicles being sold to the South African government.

According to the sales figures released by Naamsa, Nissan was the preferred automaker; selling a total of 322 vehicles to government.

Volkswagen registered less than half of Nissan’s figure, but its 149 sales were enough to stay clear of Isuzu (1144 units) in third place. Ford goes fourth with 109 sales.

BMW, the only premium manufacturer in the list, was another favourite, selling a total of 82 cars to government.

Toyota slots into sixth place with a sales figure of 68 units, followed by IVECO (62 units).

Volvo managed to sign-off 57 units to government, while Tata got its basis covered with 14 units.

Sales breakdown



The Nissan NP300 was the number one choice of government’s list last month, with 312 units allocated to the various departments. Isuzu’s D-Max sold off 140 units, followed by the Volkswagen Polo sedan (92 units) in third place.

BMW’s 3 Series sold 80 units, followed by the Ford Ranger (77 units), and Toyota Hilux (31 units).

The Ford Figo managed 21 sales to government, ahead of its sibling, the Everest on 11 units.

The previous-generation Toyota Corolla sedan is still on sale in South Africa and it managed a sales figure of 11 units. The Audi A3 sedan rounds out the top ten with six sales.

In total, government accounted for 3.6% of all vehicles sold in South Africa in July.