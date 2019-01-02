SEE: World's cheapest fuel - petrol prices drop around the world

For many motorists, 2018 will be remembered as tumultuous as petrol prices reached record-high levels in South Africa.

Motorists finally received some reprieve at the pumps with a fuel prices decreasing at the end of 2018.

With another major fuel drop on the cards in January we look at some of the world's cheapest petrol prices.

Petrol price getting you down? Global fuel prices - most expensive to cheapest



Nigeria makes it to top 6 cheapest fuel price for the first time in many months. Venezuelan drivers still enjoy the cheapest price of fuel in the world despite that countries disastrous economy.



