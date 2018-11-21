SEE: Petrol price getting you down? Global fuel fuel prices - most expensive to cheapest

The Automobile Association recently announced that petrol and diesel prices may drop in December, a welcome relief for all motorists.

The price of petrol has continued to fluctuate throughout the past six months.



The most expensive fuel price in the world is still found in Asia while the cheapest is in South America.

Southern African countries have never had it easy when it comes to fuel prices, even the oil-producing country Angola pay $0.52/litre which is equivalent to R7.39.

Moving down south from Angola the price of fuel only gets more expensive. Zambia, being the most expensive of them all, pays $1.73/ litre.

Check fuel prices from cheapest to most expensive globally...