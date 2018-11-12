WATCH: Sebastian Vettel's F1 radio message of the year: 'It was just a little screw'

Usually, F1 fans hear some gold moments on team radio during practice sessions, qualifying, and the race. And usually, those comments come from Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren's Fernando Alonso or even more colourful comments from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

READ: Lewis Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP, Mercedes take 5th consecutive Constructors title

But on Friday during the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix second practice session, Sebastian Vettel surely won the radio message of the season with his comical banter when there was a little screw flying around in the footwell of his car.

Vettel finished the Brazilian GP in sixth place on Sunday while team mate Kimi Raikkonen finished on the podium in third place at Interlagos.

The final race of the year takes place in two weeks in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit on November 25.