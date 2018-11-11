 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Lewis Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP, Mercedes take 5th consecutive Constructors title

2018-11-11 21:27
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton

Image: AFP

Sao Paulo - New five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton steered his Mercedes to a nail-biting victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, a triumph that clinched the constructors championship for a fifth consecutive season for the team.

The 33-year-old Briton took advantage of a collision that cost Max Verstappen the lead in the closing stages to regain the initiative and then hang on with worn tyres as the Red Bull came home second.

Kimi Raikkonen finished third on his 150th start for Ferrari ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the second Red Bull, Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel who came home sixth for Ferrari.

WATCH: 'The team did a lot of work overnight' - Hamilton praises Mercedes crew for pole


The result ended Ferrari's hopes of stopping Mercedes' title triumph, brought Hamilton his tenth win of the year and 72nd of his career.

It was also the first time he had won a late-season race after winning the drivers' title.

Charles Leclerc finished seventh for Sauber ahead of the two Haas cars driven by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen with Sergio Perez 10th for Force India.



The decisive moment came on lap 44 of the 71 race when Vertstappen clashed with Esteban Ocon's Force India in the Senna S curves as the Frenchman attempted to un-lap himself.

Ocon was penalised by the stewards with a 10-second stop-go penalty.

"I hope I cannot find him now in the paddock," said a livid Verstappen, whose further TV comments were bleeped out.

"I don't know what to say," he added later. "I was taken out by an idiot -- I have no words."



Hamilton said: "It was an honour to drive for them (Mercedes) today. I saw it happen. I wasn't surprised by it. I saw them racing and they weren't racing for the same position."

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

As it happened: Lewis Hamilton wins thrilling Brazilian GP, hands Mercedes Constructor's title

2018-11-11 18:56

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Lewis Hamilton wins a thrilling Brazilian GP Roadtrip: Any preconceived conceptions are blown out of the water with Haval's H9 luxury SUV Lewis Hamilton blasts 'disrespectful' Sergey Sirotkin A host of BMWs headed for SA, Suzuki's new Jimny driven - Here are your top new models of the week Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position
New Porsche 911 undergoes final testing before 2019 debut WATCH: NP300, Picanto, Yaris and i20 hatchback - here's how some of SA's most popular cars fair in crash tests It's only the beginning: Here's why Isuzu's mu-X is punching well above its weight Funkiest 4x4 by far: Suzuki launches fourth-generation Jimny in SA - We have prices, pictures and specs WATCH: An ode to the Mk1 GTI - the snappy little VW Up! GTI is a modern rendition of the first classic
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 