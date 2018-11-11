Lewis Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP, Mercedes take 5th consecutive Constructors title

Sao Paulo - New five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton steered his Mercedes to a nail-biting victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, a triumph that clinched the constructors championship for a fifth consecutive season for the team.

The decisive moment came on lap 44 of the 71 race when Vertstappen clashed with Esteban Ocon's Force India in the Senna S curves as the Frenchman attempted to un-lap himself.



Ocon was penalised by the stewards with a 10-second stop-go penalty.



"I hope I cannot find him now in the paddock," said a livid Verstappen, whose further TV comments were bleeped out.



"I don't know what to say," he added later. "I was taken out by an idiot -- I have no words."











Hamilton said: "It was an honour to drive for them (Mercedes) today. I saw it happen. I wasn't surprised by it. I saw them racing and they weren't racing for the same position."



