WATCH: 'Mad' Max Verstappen to perform 'two days of public service' for Esteban Ocon clash - FIA

2018-11-12 01:13
max verstappen

Image: Twitter

Sao Paulo - Max Verstappen was ordered to perform two days of public service for his violent behaviour towards Esteban Ocon following Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

Watch the altercation further below.

The Dutchman pushed the Frenchman three times and threatened to punch him in the drivers weighing room after the race during which they collided, an incident which cost Verstappen the lead of the race.

He finished second for Red Bull behind world champion Lewis Hamilton while Force India's Ocon was given a 10-seconds stop-go penalty.

READ: Lewis Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP, Mercedes take 5th consecutive Constructors title

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards who later announced that they had "acted appropriately and co-operated" during their hearing.

In a statement, they said they had "ordered that Max Verstappen is required to perform two days of public service at the direction of the FIA within six months of the incident."

It added that Verstappen was investigated for "acts prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor sport generally".

The stewards reviewed video evidence.

The statement said Verstappen had explained he was "extremely upset by the incident on the track" and the stewards said they accepted his explanation that it was not his intention to strike Ocon, but that he was 'triggered' and this caused him to lose his temper.

