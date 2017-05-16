WATCH: Cape Town traffic cop sends out positive vibes

GO, GO, GO! This Cape Town traffic cop was spotted offering motivational support to runners at the Slave Route run the CBD. Image: Twitter

Sean Parker

Cape Town - In March 2017, Wheels24 published a clip of Johannesburg traffic officer dancing while directing traffic.



The female officer was stationed at a faulty robot intersection on Cedar and Witkoppen Avenues in Fourways.



In May, yet another dancing cop was spotted, this time in the Western Cape.

Dancing cop

Cape Town radio presenter Tracey Lange posted a video on Twitter of a traffic cop hilariously offering support to runners taking part in the 10km Slave Route challenge.

In her tweet you can spot the police office dancing and waving to oncoming runners.