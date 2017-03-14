--
WATCH: This dancing SA traffic cop will make your day!

2017-03-14 09:32

THIS DANCING COP: A South African female traffic officer has put a smile on our faces and many other motorists following a video of her dancing while directing traffic went viral. Image: Facebook

Sean Parker

Johannesburg - A video of a Johannesburg traffic officer dancing while directing traffic has gone viral. 

The female officer, according to You.co.za, was stationed at a faulty robot intersection on Cedar and Witkoppen Avenues in Fourways. 

'Memes should follow'

Murray Kernick uploaded the video to Facebook on March 11. Since then it has been viewed 850 000 times.  

The female officer can be seen listening to music through earphones and looks to be living her best life while directing traffic. 

We love the video because it's always great seeing someone enjoy themselves, even when while they're working.

It's only a matter of time before South Africans will use her in memes and gifs. 

Watch the video below:

Follow Sean Parker on Twitter


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  humour  |  cop  |  traffic

