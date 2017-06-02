--
Top 10 best-selling cars: Vivo remains top-seller in May

2017-06-02 14:37

Image: Quickpic

Cape Town - Despite a decline in the overall vehicle market, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo retained its spot as South Africa’s best-selling passenger car.

The Vivo’s sibling, the Polo, gave up second place to the Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest.

Commenting on the month’s sales, Naamsa said: "The May 2017 new car market at 26 317 units reflected a fall of 663 cars or a decline of 2.5% compared to the 26 980 new cars sold in May last year. The car rental Industry had accounted for an estimated 7.2% of new car sales in May 2017."

In total, May 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 41 783 units had decreased by 1129 units or 2.6% from the 42 912 vehicles sold in May last year. 

Overall, out of the total reported Industry sales of 41 783 vehicles, an estimated 37 686 units or 90.2% represented dealer sales, 5.1% represented sales to the vehicle rental Industry, 3.2% to Industry corporate fleets and 1.5% to government. 

See infographic below:

2017-06-02 11:35
Read more on:    volkswagen  |  south africa  |  vivo  |  new models  |  car sales

