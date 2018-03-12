Last chance to vote for 2018 Readers Car of the Year

Cape Town - The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) will announce the winner of the 2018 WesBank South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition on Tuesday (March 13), at a gala event in Midrand.



Testing by the jury

Testing for the SA Car of The Year took place in January at Kyalami racetrack, along with on-road driving in Midrand and static evaluations.

The top cars follow a vote cast by a 26-member Jury, from an original list of 35 eligible vehicles.

Audi has been leading Readers' poll so far but competition has remained fierce between the Q5 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia's for the past few months.

Wheels24 will continue to run our annual Readers' SA Car of the Year poll until Tuesday 8:00am. Last chance to Vote here.

Car of the year - Readers' poll: