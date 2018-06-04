'Mercedes-Benz cars are the safest!' - Readers react to horrifying 30-year-old Chapman's Peak crash ad

Earlier in May, Wheels24 reported on the story of Christopher White, behind the wheel of a self-driving S-Class, returning to the scene of his horrific crash 30 years later at Chapman's Peak.

White plummeted his Mercedes-Benz off the edge of the scenic route in Cape Town. Amazingly, he survived the horrific ordeal.

In a dramatic film, Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) takes viewers on a journey along Chapman’s Peak Drive with White.

We asked Wheels24 readers what they thought of the ad, and what they think of electric vehicles. See their thoughts at the end of this article.

Check out the clip below to see what happened on that fateful day:



Watch the insane crash that occurred 30 years ago in Cape Town: