--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

What to do if you're pulled over in a foreign country

Nothing ruins a leisurely holiday like an unpleasant run-in with the law. Here's what to do when you get pulled over in a foreign country.

'Mercedes-Benz cars are the safest!' - Readers react to horrifying 30-year-old Chapman's Peak crash ad

2018-06-04 13:00

Janine Van der Post

Image: YouTube

Earlier in May, Wheels24 reported on the story of Christopher White, behind the wheel of a self-driving S-Class, returning to the scene of his horrific crash 30 years later at Chapman's Peak.

White plummeted his Mercedes-Benz off the edge of the scenic route in Cape Town. Amazingly, he survived the horrific ordeal.

In a dramatic film, Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA)  takes viewers on a journey along Chapman’s Peak Drive with White.

We asked Wheels24 readers what they thought of the ad, and what they think of electric vehicles. See their thoughts at the end of this article.

READ: Mercedes-Benz revisits the scene of horror Chapman's Peak crash with self-driving S-Class

Check out the clip below to see what happened on that fateful day:

What do you think of the Mercedes film? Do you think self-driving will work in South Africa? Email us


Watch the insane crash that occurred 30 years ago in Cape Town:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Top Gear tests the new Tesla Model 3

2018-06-01 14:30

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Best-selling bakkies in SA: Toyota Hilux runs rampant in May 'Mercedes-Benz cars are the safest!' - Readers react to horrifying 30-year-old Chapman's Peak crash ad 'What a ride!' Matt LeBlanc to leave Top Gear after next season - BBC WATCH: Oh no! Corvette ZR1 pace car crashes at IndyCar race We drive the new SA-bound I-Pace SUV: Silent Jaguar with the biggest growl…
Looming SA fuel hike: Here's a look at global petrol prices Best-selling passenger cars, bakkies and SUVs for April 2018 'Well played' - Audi takes a swipe at Mercedes SA: Twitter reacts Bigger, better, Nampo: Driving Nissan's Skyline R34 in SA 'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 