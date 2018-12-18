Would you buy this one-off 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake for R17 million?

If you have an extra R17 million laying around this festive season, why not spend it on this rare 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake?

The Super Snake is currently on sale at Mecum Auctions, and boasts an illustrious history - even being featured in a host of magazines.

Worth the penny

From the 15" Goodyear Thunderbolt whitewall tyres to the immediately distinguishable Le Mans Blue hood striping, this is not your ordinary muscle car.

According to Mecum Auctions, the car last changed ownership in 2013 to Shelby collector John Wickey who has meticulously maintained the car for the past 5 years.



