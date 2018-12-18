 --
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Would you buy this one-off 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake for R17 million?

2018-12-18 15:00

Robin Classen

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake

Image: Mecum Auctions

If you have an extra R17 million laying around this festive season, why not spend it on this rare 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake?

The Super Snake is currently on sale at Mecum Auctionsand boasts an illustrious history - even being featured in a host of magazines.

Worth the penny

From the 15" Goodyear Thunderbolt whitewall tyres to the immediately distinguishable Le Mans Blue hood striping, this is not your ordinary muscle car.

WATCH: Iconic Shelby - Everything you need to know about the legendary automaker

According to Mecum Auctions, the car last changed ownership in 2013 to Shelby collector John Wickey who has meticulously maintained the car for the past 5 years.


1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake
1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake engine

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake side
1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake side
Buying a supercar is easy but maintaining it is a whole different story

2018-12-17 12:00

