 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

WATCH: Those are some sweet moves! This cool 'dancing car' will leave you laughing

2018-11-08 11:08

Robin Classen

Dancing car

Image: Cover Media

Its not a rarity to see a car bouncing up and down with the use of hydraulic systems but the car captured in the video above takes things to a new level.

As the car makes its way down the road, it becomes clear that its front axle is destroyed with the wheels pointing in opposite directions. 

Not the way to cruise

Its unclear where the video was captured but the driver is putting on a show for the people filming it with background music making the car dance to a tune.

READ: Drake's #InMyFeelings song causing havoc on the road: Here's why MasterDrive SA condemns the 'KiKi Challenge'

While it is definitely worth a chuckle, having to replace the axle won't be a joke.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

PICS: Lamborghini is crushing on Cape Town big time!

2018-11-08 06:45

Most ReadEditor's Choice
VW unveils its new Tarok Concept bakkie PICS: Lamborghini is crushing on Cape Town big time! SEE: Here are the 2019 SA Car of the Year semi-finalists - 5 categories revealed WATCH: VW's new baby T-Cross SUV uncovered and on its way to SA Mitsubishi unveils sporty limited edition ASX Sport
New Porsche 911 undergoes final testing before 2019 debut WATCH: NP300, Picanto, Yaris and i20 hatchback - here's how some of SA's most popular cars fair in crash tests It's only the beginning: Here's why Isuzu's mu-X is punching well above its weight Funkiest 4x4 by far: Suzuki launches fourth-generation Jimny in SA - We have prices, pictures and specs WATCH: An ode to the Mk1 GTI - the snappy little VW Up! GTI is a modern rendition of the first classic
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 