WATCH: Celebrating the iconic GTR

Wheels24 contributor Ferdi De Vos takes a look at the history of the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Japan's most iconic performance car.

First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ now in SA

The first Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has just been shipped into SA for a cool R9 695 000 and it's absolutely breathtaking.

WATCH: This week's most exciting videos for car lovers

2019-04-27 10:59
a

Image: Supplied

From retro to sporty to delightful to drive, these videos have a dream car for everyone.

The best retro-inspired cars on sale today

Manufacturers often hark back to the past to create new cars; here are some examples of that methodology that you'll see on the road today.

Revealed: The most popular cars among young drivers

Opel's Corsa has long been considered the ideal first car, and new data shows this is still the case in 2019.

People's Porsche - The Vintage 924

After VW bailed out of a joint project in the 1970s, Porsche developed the 924 by itself. It was its first front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car. Dubbed the "People's Porsche", it became one of the biggest-selling sports cars in history.

Dream car: BMW 8 Series convertible

The BMW 8 series now has a dream convertible to go along with its similarly beautiful coupe. The M850i is powered by a 4.4 liter V8 turbocharged gasoline engine which delivers 390kW of power. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Concept cars and the classic models that inspired them

Some concept cars look to models from years past as an inspiration; here are some notable examples.

WATCH: This tiny classic Ford Escort, made of gold and diamonds, could fetch a fortune at a charity auction

2019-04-26 11:10
