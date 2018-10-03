--
WATCH: This driver saved up R1-million in coins to buy a BMW - dealer spends 10 hours counting a bakkie-load of spare change!

2018-10-03 14:45

Robin Classen

people counting coins in china

Image: Radio 2000/Twitter

A BMW dealership in China was in for a shock when a customer attempted to purchase a car with a bakkie filled with coins.

According to Oddity Central, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, used to work as a bus driver and collected the coins for years, eventually saving up enough to purchase his dream BMW.

10 hours of counting

Wonderful Engineering  reports that after seeing the truck-load of coins totalling the equivalent of R1-million ($70 000), the dealership asked a bank for assistance and they sent a total of 11 employees with coin-sorting machines.

Did that second-hand car you purchased turn out to be a skedonk? Know your car-buying rights in SA

In total it took the employees a total of 10 hours to count the 150 000 coins which weighed more than 900kg. It's unclear which model the customer chose but it goes to show that putting away a little extra each month could pay off in the end.

bakkie full of coins

                                                                         Image: YouTube

WATCH:

