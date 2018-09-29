--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

WATCH: Take a trip into the future with the BMW iFE.18

2018-09-29 07:30

Robin Classen

BMW iFE.18

Image: Deutsche Welle

BMW is showing off its new racer that's set to enter into FIA's fully electric Formula E racing series in December 2018.

Simply called the iFE.18, the race car is lighter, faster and more efficient. Engineers and designers were given the brief to focus solely on performance and lightweight design.

Future mobility

BMW will be entering two examples of their electric racer in the series one piloted by Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa and Briton Alexander Sims.

READ: Porsche to enter Formula E

It went for its first test run at the circuit Calafat in Spain and the BMW Motorsport team is more than pleased with the results.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: Mercedes-AMG One customer gets up close and personal with his new toy

2018-09-28 10:49
Read more on:    fia  |  bmw  |  robin classen  |  bmw ife.18  |  motorsport

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Russian Grand Prix The Toyota Land Cruiser 200 undergoes a few design tweaks and a host of new features A new era of mobility - The Audi E-Tron leads the way in a future shaped for overall mobility Rennsport Reunion: Porsche debuts new super rare 935 race car WATCH: Mercedes-AMG One customer gets up close and personal with his new toy
SA's best-selling vehicles: Here's why the Toyota Hilux reigns supreme as SA's bakkie king WATCH: Here's why you should be careful when parking next to those who can't back out of a bay Sasol Solar Challenge 2018 charges up and sets off in Pretoria for 8-day race through South Africa SEE: Think you ride to work is bad? Top 10 cities with the worst traffic in the world WATCH: Beat the traffic and take to the water instead - A legend by sea or on land, meet the Amphicar 770
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 