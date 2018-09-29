WATCH: Take a trip into the future with the BMW iFE.18

BMW is showing off its new racer that's set to enter into FIA's fully electric Formula E racing series in December 2018.

Simply called the iFE.18, the race car is lighter, faster and more efficient. Engineers and designers were given the brief to focus solely on performance and lightweight design.

Future mobility

BMW will be entering two examples of their electric racer in the series one piloted by Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa and Briton Alexander Sims.

It went for its first test run at the circuit Calafat in Spain and the BMW Motorsport team is more than pleased with the results.