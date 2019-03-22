WATCH: 'Runaway ostrich' holds up rush hour traffic

We see many strange things in traffic. And here in South Africa, animals on the highways are a usual traffic warning during peak hour radio broadcasts.Anything from cattle, horses, pigs, and goats. It's nothing unusual. In India and other parts of the world, camels and elephants are almost the norm too.Not so much in England though. And, especially not when it's an ostrich.This video, courtesy of @gracehoffman08, saw rush hour traffic came to a standstill on a busy main road thanks to a reported runaway ostrich. The bird was spotted wandering between cars on the A12 in Colchester at around 5.30pm in southeast England.