WATCH: In hot water - driver steals MX-5 sports car, crashes into several vehicles and dives into nearby marina to escape police

2018-07-19 12:00

Robin Classen

Image: iStock

A Bristol woman allegedly stole a sports car, crashed into multiple vehicles before hopping out and attempting to flee the scene by diving into a marina.

According to the Mail Onlinethe incident happened in Bristol early in July 2018 when police were responding to calls of erratic driver behaviour.

From car to sea

A witness told police the woman hit approximately 10 cars and almost ran over a young girl in the Mazda MX-5 she was driving.

Apparently trying to flee the scene, the driver got out of the car and jumped into the nearby sea.

Fortunately, she was soon apprehended by authorities.

WATCH: Driver crashes R6.7-million Ferrari 458 Italia mere minutes after renting the expensive supercar


The witness also added that the woman believed to be intoxicated when her friend, who lives on a boat in the marina and whose car it was, tried to get her out.

The woman was arrested by police on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Read more on:    mazda  |  robin classen  |  bristol  |  wild on wheels

