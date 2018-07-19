WATCH: In hot water - driver steals MX-5 sports car, crashes into several vehicles and dives into nearby marina to escape police

A Bristol woman allegedly stole a sports car, crashed into multiple vehicles before hopping out and attempting to flee the scene by diving into a marina.

According to the Mail Online, the incident happened in Bristol early in July 2018 when police were responding to calls of erratic driver behaviour.

From car to sea

A witness told police the woman hit approximately 10 cars and almost ran over a young girl in the Mazda MX-5 she was driving.

Apparently trying to flee the scene, the driver got out of the car and jumped into the nearby sea.

Fortunately, she was soon apprehended by authorities.

The witness also added that the woman believed to be intoxicated when her friend, who lives on a boat in the marina and whose car it was, tried to get her out.

The woman was arrested by police on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.