WATCH: Fiat is feeling the festive spirit as they wrap up a '500' in time for Christmas

Fiat has covered a 500 in brown paper ahead of their #WrappedbyFiat Christmas Eve campaign.

So why would the Italian brand do something like this? It is to promote a free wrapping paper campaign from the manufacturer in specific zones in London.

Its a wrap

Just like you would wrap a present, each exterior nook and cranny of the car was covered using pairs of scissors and sticky tape. A big red ribbon tops the whole gift off perfectly.

This cool initiative will definitely attract shoppers looking to cover their presents.