--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

WATCH: Driver crashes R6.7-million Ferrari 458 Italia mere minutes after renting the expensive supercar

2018-06-25 13:20

Robin Classen

A combination of bad luck and poor weather led to a driver crashing a Ferrari 458 Italia, worth R6.7-million, mere minutes after renting it.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in the city of Wenling, China and shows the exotic car slipping and sliding across the road before hitting a guard rail and colliding with an oncoming BMW X3.

It was good while it lasted..

According to the Mirror, a female driver was behind the wheel, waiting at a set of traffic lights, when she pointed the camera at the Ferrari's dashboard.

WATCH: Why being impatient and reckless while overtaking is a bad idea in SA

Her joyride was to be short-lived as she crashed the expensive supercar.

Check out the video below of the crash:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Only the toughest: Abu Dhabi hill of horrors

2018-06-24 08:58
Read more on:    ferrari  |  robin classen  |  china  |  crash  |  wild on wheels

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Why being impatient and reckless while overtaking is a bad idea in SA WATCH: Saudi woman drives F1 car to mark end of ban WATCH: Driver crashes R6.7-million Ferrari 458 Italia mere minutes after renting the expensive supercar Hamilton wins French Grand Prix, takes championship lead LIVE: 2018 French GP
Young and newly promoted in SA? Here are 5 best Youth Day starter pack cars 73 Cayenne SUVs in a single month! Here's how many cars Porsche SA has sold so far in 2018 The perfect combo: Potent McLaren 570s Spider and monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT C - two incredibly unique sports cars driven in SA More petrol price hikes for SA: 'Oil down but Rand pummels fuel price' - AA More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA!
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 