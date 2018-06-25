WATCH: Driver crashes R6.7-million Ferrari 458 Italia mere minutes after renting the expensive supercar

A combination of bad luck and poor weather led to a driver crashing a Ferrari 458 Italia, worth R6.7-million, mere minutes after renting it.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in the city of Wenling, China and shows the exotic car slipping and sliding across the road before hitting a guard rail and colliding with an oncoming BMW X3.

It was good while it lasted..

According to the Mirror, a female driver was behind the wheel, waiting at a set of traffic lights, when she pointed the camera at the Ferrari's dashboard.

Her joyride was to be short-lived as she crashed the expensive supercar.



Check out the video below of the crash: