WATCH: Cash-in-transit van spills money on a highway, chaos ensues as motorists scramble to collect cash

2018-12-14 14:00

Robin Classen

money on highway

Image: YouTube

Motorists in New Jersey got the surprise of their lives as money lay strewn all over a highway from a nearby armoured truck.

Many motorists stopped their vehicles and attempted to grab handfuls of cash, causing chaos and crashes, according to NBC New York

Lucky day for some

One vehicle can be seen with serious damage most likely due to a rear-end impact with a stationary car.

WATCH: Driver crashes on highway, ejected from Jeep

The East Rutherford Police Department is urging everyone who grabbed money, to return it as they face charges of theft. So far seven people have returned the cash.

Check out the video:

Looking for a radical new car? The insane Tractorri Mustang-Lamborghini mash-up could be for you!

2018-12-14 13:00

