WATCH: Bugs spreading the love - The VW Beetle Sunshine Tour brings owners together from far and wide to celebrate the iconic car

Whether it's a unicorn on wheels, a Star Wars theme, the Beetle Sunshine Tour has something for everyone.

Beetles from different generations gather in Wolfsburg to celebrate the latest-generatioin Beetle's (also known as the New Beetle) 20th birthday.

No bug is the same

One thing is certain, these owners put loads of time and effort into getting the cars they way they want it. Even if it means sticking eyelashes to the headlights.

READ: Bye-bye Beetle - Could VW have saved its most iconic car?

With the sad news that VW will no longer be producing the iconic bug, the gathering shows how vast and popular the following really is.

Here's the best hack to keep up to date with the latest Wheels24 news:



Go to the News24 app;

Open Settings from the menu



Enable your exclusive Motoring push alerts by checking the box and that's it – you are hooked up to be first to know the latest motoring news!