WATCH: Bugs spreading the love - The VW Beetle Sunshine Tour brings owners together from far and wide to celebrate the iconic car

2018-09-30 08:33

Robin Classen

VW Beetle sunshine tour

Image: Deutsche Welle

Whether it's a unicorn on wheels, a Star Wars theme, the Beetle Sunshine Tour has something for everyone.

Beetles from different generations gather in Wolfsburg to celebrate the latest-generatioin Beetle's (also known as the New Beetle) 20th birthday.

No bug is the same

One thing is certain, these owners put loads of time and effort into getting the cars they way they want it. Even if it means sticking eyelashes to the headlights.

READ: Bye-bye Beetle - Could VW have saved its most iconic car?

With the sad news that VW will no longer be producing the iconic bug, the gathering shows how vast and popular the following really is.

2018-09-29 07:30

