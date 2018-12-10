 --
This couple said 'I do' in a Porsche at 112km/h... and the internet doesn't like it

2018-12-10 10:36
Image: Youtube

People get married in some crazy places like graveyards and shark tanks, but this couple fused their love of cars and each other by saying 'I do' on the backseat of a Porsche Cayenne. 

The happy couple, John and Samantha chose the Porsche Centre in Atlanta Georgia as their venue and leather-lined back seat as their 'chapel'.

The couple said their 'I dos' while a stunt driver reached 112km/h in a Cayenne on the track. 

Porsche said: 'Ever wondered what it feels like to get married at 112km/h? Samantha and John can say "I do". They made their vows in the back of a Cayenne at the Porsche Experience Centre Atlanta.' 

But, the internet wasn't happy, have a look at the comments section after watching the video. 

