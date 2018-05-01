PICS: Lamborghini Huracan crashes into light post, splits in half

A Lamborghini Huracan was split into two pieces following a huge crash in Virginia. The rear of the supercar was set ablaze following the crash.



The crash occurred at a shopping centre at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tysons Corner, reports the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said.

Photos posted by the department show the black supercar torn in half. Officials reports that the driver was treated for minor injuries.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said: "Lamborghini hit a concrete light pole and was cut in half.

"The back end was on fire and quickly extinguished by the crew from Engine 413, Dunn Loring. One adult driver was treated for minor injuries by Medic 413."

Image: Fairfax Fire/Rescue