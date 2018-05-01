--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

What to do if you're pulled over in a foreign country

Nothing ruins a leisurely holiday like an unpleasant run-in with the law. Here's what to do when you get pulled over in a foreign country.

PICS: Lamborghini Huracan crashes into light post, splits in half

2018-05-01 10:14

Image: Fairfax Fire/Rescue

A Lamborghini Huracan was split into two pieces following a huge crash in Virginia. The rear of the supercar was set ablaze following the crash.

The crash occurred at a shopping centre at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tysons Corner, reports the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said. 

Photos posted by the department show the black supercar torn in half. Officials reports that the driver was treated for minor injuries.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said: "Lamborghini hit a concrete light pole and was cut in half.

"The back end was on fire and quickly extinguished by the crew from Engine 413, Dunn Loring. One adult driver was treated for minor injuries by Medic 413."

Image: Fairfax Fire/Rescue

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

#Bustrike: 'You're lucky if you get in' - video shows insane overloaded taxi

2018-04-26 13:00
Read more on:    lamborghini  |  new models  |  huracan  |  supercar

Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1: Alonso may leave McLaren - Briatore 'In the doghouse': Red Bull pair 'screwed-up', says team chief 'Drivers should pay for Red Bull crash' - Lauda 70 years of Land Rover Ding, clunk, knock-knock: Here are 10 car noises you shouldn't ignore
'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne 5 things we learned from the Chinese GP Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Impala... top 10 car models used in famous films VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman How has virtual reality changed car manufacturing?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 