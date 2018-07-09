--
Petrol station mishap: Lamborghini Huracan goes up in flames

2018-07-09 12:30

Robin Classen

Image: Fox2Now St. Louis

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante went up in flames when another driver unknowingly drove off with the petrol hose still attached to their vehicle and ignited the supercar on Sunday, July 8 in St Louis, Missouri.

According to DriveTribea minivan was refueling nearby and drove off with the hose still attached. It broke off and sprayed fuel all over the place.

An expensive toy

There were two Lamborghini models at the fuel station, the Huracan burnt to a crisp. The second vehicle, a Lamborghini Gallardo Performante was not damaged in the incident.

PICS: Lamborghini Huracan crashes into light post, splits in half

DriveTribe reports that the drivers of the cars went inside the station to pay for their fuel and saw flames from where they were standing.

                                                                            Image: Parker Gelber / Facebook

A bystander told police that the fuel sprayed onto the car's engine bay area and ignited almost instantly.

According to Pickle Nineno one was injured but there was major damage done to the station.

This clip taken from Peter Gelber's Facebook account shows the moment the minivan drives off, leaving fuel spraying everywhere:


