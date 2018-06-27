--
Don't let go! Man filmed hanging on for dear life on the bonnet of a car travelling at 112km/h

2018-06-27 10:23

Robin Classen

Image: YouTube

A Florida man was captured clinging onto the bonnet of a car as it travelled at 112km/h down the highway - all this happened while he was talking on his phone.

According to UPI, a fellow motorists recorded the crazy incident that took place on the state's busiest highway.

What makes the situation even more bizarre is the fact that the man can be seen using his cellphone while clinging to the bonnet of the car.

Drunk woman traps her head inside a car's exhaust, has to be cut free with huge saw

According to the Daily Mailit appears as if it was an enraged woman behind the wheel and that the unidentified male tried in vain to stop her.

Check out the clip of the incident below:

