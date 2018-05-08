X-Class has arrived: We're at the launch of Merc's premium bakkie in SA

George - Mercedes-Benz new X-Class has finally arrived in South Africa. We're driving the new premium bakkie in George.
New bakkie for SA
In March 2018, Wheels24 revealed how much the four-model line up will cost in South Africa , as well as specifications for the Progressive and Power models. The new bakkie will be launched locally in George.
Prices for the new bakkie start from R642 103 for the X220d 4x2 (manual) to R818 340 for the X250d (4X4 Power auto); Auto transmissions are available as an option at an additional R27 025.
Mercedes SA confirms the top-of-the-range V6 X-Class will arrive locally later in 2018.
What do you think of the new X-Class pricing? Will it be competitive in South Africa? Email us
Mercedes-Benz has raised the bar in the utility market by creating a unique product – the world’s first "premium bakkie".
It says a lot about South Africa’s love of bakkies that the arrival of the new X-Class has been so highly anticipated. Ever since the concept first made its debut, SA fans have been eager to get to grips with Mercedes’ next-generation pick-up.
