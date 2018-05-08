--
X-Class has arrived: We're at the launch of Merc's premium bakkie in SA

2018-05-08 14:21

Image: Wheels24 / Sean Parker

George - Mercedes-Benz new X-Class has finally arrived in South Africa. We're driving the new premium bakkie in George.

New bakkie for SA 

In March 2018, Wheels24 revealed how much the four-model line up will cost in South Africa , as well as specifications for the Progressive and Power models. The new bakkie will be launched locally in George.

GALLERY: 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Prices for the new bakkie start from R642 103 for the X220d 4x2 (manual) to R818 340 for the X250d (4X4 Power auto); Auto transmissions are available as an option at an additional R27 025. 

Mercedes SA confirms the top-of-the-range V6 X-Class  will arrive locally later in 2018.

What do you think of the new X-Class pricing? Will it be competitive in South Africa? Email us


We’re out in the Western Cape driving the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

A post shared by Wheels24 (@wheels24_sa) on


Mercedes-Benz has raised the bar in the utility market by creating a unique product – the world’s first "premium bakkie".

It says a lot about South Africa’s love of bakkies that the arrival of the new X-Class has been so highly anticipated. Ever since the concept first made its debut, SA fans have been eager to get to grips with Mercedes’ next-generation pick-up.



WATCH: 5 things you should know about the Mercedes X-Class




Read more on:    mercedes  |  x-class  |  south africa  |  bakkie  |  offroad  |  new models  |  4x4

