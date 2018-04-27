WATCH: Tackling Oman's sand dunes in a Volkswagen Amarok

Sean Parker

Muscat, Oman - It might not seem like an automatic holiday destination, but Oman has lots to offer. From one of the largest caves in the world, to a sinkhole with beautiful turquoise water to massive sand dunes. And it's the latter that we got an opportunity to tackle in Volkswagen's Amarok.



The recent 2018 Amarok Tour opened my eyes to the beauty of Oman, a country situated on the Southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

The vehicle of choice to see this epic country was the new Amarok, now sporting 190kW from its 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 engine.

Check out the video below:

Read the full story on our Oman journey here