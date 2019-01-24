WATCH: Here's why the Toyota Hilux remains one of the world's most popular bakkies

The Toyota Hilux has been something of a global phenomenon over the decades, selling over 18 million vehicles since its launch in 1968.

Its popularity in South Africa is unmistakeable; its closest competitor is the Ford Ranger but still pales in comparison to the Hilux sales figures, with the latter consistently selling more than 3000-units each month.

A global phenomenon

Customers can choose between single and double-cab variants with power figures ranging from 110kW to 175kW. There is also the venerable Dakar edition that serves as the pick of the bunch.

Although there are plenty of other new options on the market, people still prefer to drive the Hilux.