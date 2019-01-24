WATCH: Here's why the Toyota Hilux remains one of the world's most popular bakkies

 --
2019-01-24 10:54

Robin Classen

Toyota Hilux bakkie

Image: Deutsche Welle

The Toyota Hilux has been something of a global phenomenon over the decades, selling over 18 million vehicles since its launch in 1968.

Its popularity in South Africa is unmistakeable; its closest competitor is the Ford Ranger but still pales in comparison to the Hilux sales figures, with the latter consistently selling more than 3000-units each month.

A global phenomenon

Customers can choose between single and double-cab variants with power figures ranging from 110kW to 175kW. There is also the venerable Dakar edition that serves as the pick of the bunch.

SEE: Toyota Hilux versus Ford Ranger - Here's which bakkie reigned supreme in 2018

Although there are plenty of other new options on the market, people still prefer to drive the Hilux.

2019-01-24 08:33
