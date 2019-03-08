Volkswagen's new T-Cross compact SUV headed for SA in 2019

In the second half of the year, Volkswagen will introduce its first compact SUV to the model line-up. The T-Cross will join the Tiguan and Touareg in the Volkswagen SUV model range and advance the company’s offensive strategy in the growing SUV segment.



Volkswagen SA will reveal pricing closer to the local launch, but we reckon the range will start at a competitive price below R300 000.



Wheels24's Sergio Davids is currently attending the international launch of the T-Cross in Mallorca, Spain. Look out for his driving impressions next week.



PICS: Volkswagen’s latest SUV, the T-Cross, spotted in SA

In 2018, the compact SUV segment consituted 8.7% of the total market. Where most segments have shrunk, the compact SUV segment grew year-on-year from 2014 to 2018. In 2014, the segment accounted for 19 027 of new vehicle sales, whilst in 2018, the sales volume increased to 31 982 units, which equates to a 68% growth. This is one of the many reasons that attracted Volkswagen in the segment.

The T-Cross is based on the same MQB platform as the new Polo. The T-Cross slots into the Volkswagen product portfolio under the Tiguan.





The vehicle is 4 237mm long, boasts a wheelbase of 2 551mm and is 1 584mm metres high. While it is a compact SUV, the T-Cross is practical with 377 litres of boot space. This can be expanded to 455 litres if the second row of seats is moved forward. By folding the rear seats flat, the carrying capacity is increased to 1 281 litres.

A host of standard as well as optional driver assistance features will be available in the T-Cross.

The T-Cross will be available with optional LED headlightswith wheel sizes of up to 18 inches. The interior of the T-Cross is similar to that of the new Polo and will be offered with optional Active Info Display.

Volkswagen’s compact SUV is a great value for money; the starting price of the T-Cross will be below R300 000.

The T-Cross will be available for pre-orders from the second half of the year and will officially be launched into the South African market towards the end of the year.

As from 2020, Volkswagen will add another SUV model in the line-up for the South African market. The premium, sporty and stylish T-Roc, which is the first Volkswagen SUV that is available to order in two-tone paintwork, will make its way into the local market next year.