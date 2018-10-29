SEE: Here's how much the Jaguar I-Pace will cost in South Africa

Jaguar has revealed pricing for the upcoming I-Pace in South Africa. The all-electric SUV will be available in three trim grades including S, SE and HSE, while a limited run of First Edition models will act as range-toppers for one year only.

All variants come with identical powertrains comprising a 90kWh battery positioned in the floor for a low centre of gravity, and two axle-mounted synchronous electric motors paired with concentric single speed transmissions.

Range of Pace

Its 294kW/696Nm peak power is enough to launch the all-wheel-drive SUV from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, and a single full charge provides a range of up to 470km on the WLTP cycle – more than enough to cover the average weekly commute of 300km.

Features specific to each I-Pace model line include, but are not limited to:

Jaguar I-Pace S

• 20" 6 spoke alloy wheels

• LED headlights

• Manual tailgate

• Heated door mirrors with approach lights

• Luxtec sport seats

• 8-way semi-powered front seats

• Touch Pro Duo

• 12.3" Interactive Driver Display

• MeridianTM Sound System

• Navigation Pro

• Connect Pro Pack

• Smartphone Pack

• Driver Condition Monitor

• Rear Camera

• Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

• Park Pack consisting of 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist



Jaguar I-Pace SE

• 20" 6 spoke alloy wheels

• Premium LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash

• Powered tailgate

• Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights

• Grained leather sport seats

• 10-way electric memory front seats

• Touch Pro Duo

• 12.3" Interactive Driver Display

• MeridianTM Sound System

• Navigation Pro

• Connect Pro Pack

• Smartphone Pack

• Driver Condition Monitor

• Rear Camera

• Park Pack consisting of 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist

• Drive Pack consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High-speed Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Assist



Jaguar I-Pace HSE

• 20" 5 spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Turned finish

• Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash

• Powered gesture tailgate

• Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights

• Windsor leather sport seats

• 18-way heated and cooled, memory front seats with heated rear seats

• Touch Pro Duo

• 12.3" Interactive Driver Display

• MeridianTM Surround Sound System

• Navigation Pro

• Connect Pro Pack

• Smartphone Pack

• Driver Condition Monitor

• Park Pack consisting of 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist

• Driver Assist Pack consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, High-speed Emergency Braking, 360° Surround Camera and Blind Spot Assist



The I-Pace First Edition is based on the HSE trim grade but adds 20" split spoke alloy wheels with Technical Grey finish, Matrix LED headlights, fixed panoramic roof, heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, Activity Key, Active Air Suspension, metal treadplates with First Edition branding, and configurable ambient interior lighting.

Image: Motorpress

Inspired by the concept version, the First Edition specification also includes special Photon Red paint and a choice of Ebony or Light Oyster interior colourways in combination with suedecloth headlining and Gloss Charcoal Ash veneer. It will be available for one year only.

Pricing including VAT:

I-Pace S - R1 687 200

I-Pace SE - R1 745 400

I-Pace HSE - R1 820 900

I-Pace First Edition - R1 920 700



* Pricing for Home Charging Stations will be announced closer to time of launch in early 2019. Home charging cables compatible with normal wall sockets come as standard equipment.

