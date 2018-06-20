Most powerful Mercedes bakkie yet: New X-Class V6 bakkie for SA

Mercedes-Benz is launching its new X-Class V6 in Slovenia this week. Here's what we know about the new bakkie headed for South Africa.
The X350 d 4MATIC is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine capable of 190kW/550Nm and mated to a 7G-Tronic PLUS automatic transmission.
The top X-Class bakkie sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds. The V6 has permanent all-wheel drive with drive select.
The top-of-the-range bakkie will be available in Europe from mid-2018.
Details:
|Mercedes-Benz X 350 d 4MATIC
|Details
|Engine
|3.0 litre V6 turbocharged engine
|Displacement (cc)
|2987
|Output (kW)
|190kW at 3400 rpm
|Max. torque (Nm)
|550Nm at 1400- 3200 rpm
|Powertrain
|4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased 40:60 torque distribution
|Transmission
|7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and ECO start/stop function
|Claimed fuel consumption: Urban, extra urban & combined
|10.2/8.3/9 litres/100km
|Provisional figures: Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)
|237
|Acceleration 0 - 100km/h
|7.9
|Top speed
|204km/h
|Fording depth
|up to 600 mm
Dynamic select
The X 350 d 4MATIC features a driving mode switch as standard, with 5 modes:
Comfort (C): The default mode activated automatically when the engine starts.
ECO (E): 7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds.
Sport (S): The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds.
Manual (M): The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes.
Offroad (O): This mode is suitable for driving on challenging terrain. It offers higher switch points and a flatter, and therefore more precisely adjustable, accelerator characteristic curve.
The ECO stop/start function is active in all driving modes except Offroad (O) mode.
There are three all-wheel drive modes; 4MAT for increased vehicle dynamics and 4H for improved traction off-road. 4L mode (low range) is also selectable, with a reduction gearing of 1:2.9. In addition, a 100% differential lock is available for the rear axle if desired.
The combination of a controlled longitudinal differential lock (0–100%), rear-axle locking differential and reduction gear delivers good performance both on and off-road.
The all-wheel drive system and the suspension with its long spring travel and ground clearance of up to 222 millimetres together ensure outstanding off-road capabilities. The X-Class climbs gradients of up to 45 degrees, fords water courses with a depth of up to 60 centimetres and maintains its poise on inclines of almost 50 degrees.
