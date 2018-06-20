--
Most powerful Mercedes bakkie yet: New X-Class V6 bakkie for SA

2018-06-20 07:23

Image: Newspress

Mercedes-Benz is launching its new X-Class V6 in Slovenia this week. Here's what we know about the new bakkie headed for South Africa.

 
The X350 d 4MATIC is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine capable of 190kW/550Nm and mated to a 7G-Tronic PLUS automatic transmission.

The top X-Class bakkie sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds. The V6 has permanent all-wheel drive with drive select.

The top-of-the-range bakkie will be available in Europe from mid-2018. 

Details:

Mercedes-Benz X 350 d 4MATICDetails
Engine3.0 litre V6 turbocharged engine
Displacement (cc)2987
Output (kW)190kW at 3400 rpm
Max. torque (Nm)550Nm at 1400- 3200 rpm
Powertrain4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased 40:60 torque distribution
Transmission7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and ECO start/stop function
Claimed fuel consumption: Urban, extra urban & combined 10.2/8.3/9 litres/100km
Provisional figures: Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)237
Acceleration 0 - 100km/h7.9
Top speed204km/h
Fording depthup to 600 mm


Dynamic select

The X 350 d 4MATIC features a driving mode switch as standard, with 5 modes:

Comfort (C): The default mode activated automatically when the engine starts. 
ECO (E): 7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds.
Sport (S): The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds.
Manual (M): The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes.
Offroad (O): This mode is suitable for driving on challenging terrain. It offers higher switch points and a flatter, and therefore more precisely adjustable, accelerator characteristic curve.

The ECO stop/start function is active in all driving modes except Offroad (O) mode.


There are three all-wheel drive modes; 4MAT for increased vehicle dynamics and 4H for improved traction off-road. 4L mode (low range) is also selectable, with a reduction gearing of 1:2.9. In addition, a 100% differential lock is available for the rear axle if desired.

The combination of a controlled longitudinal differential lock (0–100%), rear-axle locking differential and reduction gear delivers good performance both on and off-road.

The all-wheel drive system and the suspension with its long spring travel and ground clearance of up to 222 millimetres together ensure outstanding off-road capabilities. The X-Class climbs gradients of up to 45 degrees, fords water courses with a depth of up to 60 centimetres and maintains its poise on inclines of almost 50 degrees.

