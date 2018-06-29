Mercedes-Benz unleashes new 190kW X-Class V6: Here's all you need to know about the most powerful SA-bound Mercedes bakkie

Mercedes-Benz has debuted its most powerful version of its luxury bakkie yet - the X-Class V6. The new six-cylinder bakkie is headed for South Africa.

The X-Class is powered by a six-cylinder engine, 7G-tronic plus automatic transmission and sports 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive.

The tough performance bakkie completes a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds. Permanent all-wheel drive ensures high levels of driving stability and handling dynamics both on and off the road – even on wet and wintry asphalt.

The perfect blend

The new X-Class flagship model develops 190kW and a peak torque of 550Nm.

A choice of engine and transmission response levels, from comfortable to sporty, is at the driver's fingertips. The X350 therefore offers the perfect blend of sportiness and practicality – for an agile life packed with variety.



The top-of-the-range model can be ordered in either Progressive or Power equipment lines in Europe.



The Mercedes of pickups offers outstanding off-road capability, high payload and immense pulling power as well as ride comfort and handling dynamics on the road.

Image: Mercedes-Benz



3.0-litre V6

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with common-rail direct injection impresses with its sheer assertiveness; Its maximum torque of 550Nm is available over a wide engine speed range from 1400 to 3200rpm.

This means that high torque is already available from low engine speeds.

Image: Mercedes-Benz

Its special features include lightweight design, a single-stage turbocharger with variable turbine geometry and innovative Nanoslide cylinder liner coating also used in Formula 1.

The 7G-Tronic automatic transmission included as standard, complete with steering wheel paddles-shifts.

Image: Mercedes-Benz



