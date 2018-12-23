Here's a glimpse into Mahindra's new urban SUV: Code-name S201 finally gets a name

Mahindra has announced the name of its new Urban Compact SUV, which until now, was code-named the S201.



New cars are always an exciting affair, but in India, it's an even bigger event with the Mahindra Group. So much that prior to a new model being launched there's a car naming and design reveal to amp the new model as it is introduced to the global market.



The new model will be called the XUV300, says the automaker.

SA-bound?



The Mahindra XUV300 is currently being tested for the South African market, and if all goes well, the XUV300 could arrive here as soon as the third or fourth quarter of 2019.

The announcement was made earlier in December in India, at a grand event, by Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of the Mahindra Group.



The automaker says it will use the same cheetah-inspired styling language on the XUV300 as its bigger brother, the XUV500.



Some of these similar design features include the highly-sculpted flanks and tear duct design for the front lights as well as daytime running lights.



The XUV300 is built on Mahindra's global new x100 platform and will be a next-generation monocoque design.



Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV300 will be available with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines and that it will introduce an electric version of the vehicle in certain markets by 2020.



Watch the live stream video below as it happened on December 19, 2018:









