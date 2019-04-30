Ford's new Everest SUV delivers enhanced design, comfort and performance

Ford is making its sophisticated Everest seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) more appealing and upmarket than ever with a range of styling, suspension and feature upgrades, complemented by the introduction of the advanced new 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines that recently debuted on the New Ford Ranger.

As Ford’s premium offering in the rapidly growing SUV market, the New Everest puts the emphasis on quality, refinement and luxury matched to exceptional space and practicality.

READ: Ford SA to fix EcoSport, Fiesta security breaches - 4 key things you should know

“The Everest has given Ford an important foothold in the SUV segment which continues to grow in South Africa and around the world as buyers opt for versatile, family-oriented vehicles that suit their active lifestyles,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

Image: Quickpic

"With the New Everest, we have raised the game further by introducing subtle yet effective styling updates for the eye-catching exterior, providing a more refined and luxurious cabin environment, adding several new trend-setting technologies to the already feature-packed range, and building on the outgoing model’s superb comfort and ride refinement with a revised suspension set-up.

“As with the New Ranger, we are delighted to introduce the new-generation 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines to the Everest range, paired with the advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission – a combination that sets new benchmarks for performance and efficiency in this segment.”

The existing 2.2 and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engines continue to do duty in certain models, paired with the current six-speed automatic transmission.

Image: Quickpic

Refreshed design emphasizes exclusivity and capability

The New Everest communicates rugged off-road capability with a sense of refined artistry that takes Ford’s seven-seater SUV to a new level within the segment. The refreshed grille introduces a new level of depth to the design through the layering of three distinctive grille bars that exude exclusivity and luxury whilst presenting a sense of strength and robustness.

The lower bumper has been redesigned to accentuate width, incorporating a connected horizontal beam that has been added to the fascia insert, which gives the Everest even greater on-road presence.

A classy new 20-inch wheel has been introduced on the range-topping Everest Limited, featuring a modern split spoke design that gives the vehicle a more upmarket and dynamic appearance.

Ford has also upped the ante in terms of overall quality and refinement, employing a more purposeful execution of colours and materials. Stronger contrasting elements are employed with the addition of the secondary grille texture against the chrome bright work.

The accents move from a single-layer satin metallic to a two-layer glossy metallic paint, giving a more liquid-like feel for customers expecting outstanding quality. The wheel accent paints are now darker to further accentuate the machine-cut surface of the alloys, adding more drama and a more premium look to the overall appearance.

A new exterior body colour has been added to the line-up: Diffused Silver is designed as a modern take on the typical luxury beige. It communicates toughness with its added depth and also sophistication with its smooth champagne highlights.

Image: Quickpic

Exceptional quality and refinement

The New Everest provides premium levels of quality, outstanding interior space and maximum versatility – now with a selection of new, richer materials and design details that emphasize luxury and style throughout.

The introduction of the Ebony environment colour changes the entire ambience of the interior cabin. The added depth allows the details and bright work to stand out and further aligns the interior to the customer’s expectation for a premium SUV, complemented by a greater selection of soft-touch materials.

Adding further exclusivity to the cabin is the use of contrast stitching on the Everest Limited, along with shadow chrome finishes, perforated leather and high-quality paints that add further lustre to the upgraded interior.

A bold new crafted gear shifter design for the all-new 10-speed automatic transmission reflects the unquestionable capability of the latest Everest, matched with the latest equipment and technology that Ford vehicles offer.

Image: Quickpic

New-generation turbodiesel performance

One of the main defining features of the New Everest is the introduction of the all-new 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines that recently debuted on the New Ranger.

The Bi-Turbo engine headlines the revised range, employing an innovative twin turbocharger set-up to improve both low-end torque and high-end power, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

A small high pressure (HP) turbo works in conjunction with a large low pressure (LP) turbo, controlled with by-pass valves that determine the operating mode depending on engine speed. At lower engine speeds the two turbos work in series, enhancing torque and responsiveness, while at higher revs the small HP turbo is bypassed, and the larger LP turbo provides boost to deliver top-end power.

The maximum power output for the 2.0 Bi-Turbo engine is 157kW, matched to a peak torque figure of 500Nm – improvements of 10kW and 30Nm respectively compared to the existing 3.2-litre TDCi engine. The new engine also offers exceptional refinement, with low levels of noise, vibration and harshness. It is available in the Everest XLT 4x2 and 4x4 models, as well as the top-spec Everest Limited.

Along with the range-topping Bi-Turbo engine, a new 2.0-litre Single Turbo unit has been added to the line-up, offered in XLT 4x2 specification. It delivers a peak power output of 132kW, matched to 420Nm of torque – with up to 340Nm available from just 1 250 r/min.

The current 2.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engine, with 118kW and 385Nm, is available in the Everest XLS 4x2 model, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder TDCi engine, with 147kW and 470Nm, is still offered in XLT 4x4 guise.

Advanced 10-speed automatic transmission

The new-generation 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and 2.0 Single Turbo engines are exclusively available with Ford’s sophisticated all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, which boasts significant improvements in efficiency, fuel economy and all-round performance.

The 10-speed architecture reduces the gaps in available power and acceleration between gears, providing smoother acceleration response, and enabling improved performance at lower engine speeds. The electronic control system features real-time adaptive shift-scheduling, engineered to help select the correct gear at the right time, including skip-shift and direct downshift capabilities.



The existing Select Shift Transmission (SST) functionality is retained, enabling the driver to switch to ‘Sport’ mode which makes the gearbox more responsive for dynamic driving performance. There’s also the option of full manual mode from the ‘S’ position, controlled via the +/- buttons on the gear lever for optimal control.

Ford engineering data, based on real-world driving cycles, indicates an improvement in fuel-efficiency of up to 9% in the case of the 2.0 Bi-Turbo engine mated to the 10-speed automatic transmission, compared to the previous range-topping model.

In the case of the 2.2 and 3.2 Duratorq TDCi engines, both units are matched to the existing six-speed automatic transmission.

Image: Quickpic

Improved ride comfort and refinement

Overall suspension compliance has been improved, with three damper tunes being adopted for the New Everest range in place of the single set-up used previously. This ensures that the ride characteristics are better tailored to the engine and drivetrain configurations, resulting in a plusher ride over rough surfaces without impacting the Everest’s maximum towing capacity of 3 000kg on the 2.2 TDCi, 3.2 TDCi and Single Turbo models. The Bi-Turbo is rated to tow a maximum of 3 100kg with a braked trailer.

The extensive suspension refinements have also enabled a reduction in tyre pressures from 240 to 210 kPa, further enhancing overall comfort and isolating the occupants from road imperfections. At the same time, steering precision and control has also been improved.

Technology and safety

A new addition to the Everest’s impressive range of high-tech features is the Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS) system, fitted as standard on the XLT and Limited models. The keyless entry and passive start uses an intelligent access system that allows the driver to unlock the vehicle and start the engine without removing the key fob from their pocket or bag. When the key is in the vehicle, the driver simply presses the Start/Stop button while applying the brake pedal to start the car.

The Everest Limited continues to set the benchmark for active driving features, including Semi-Automatic Parallel Park Assist (SAPPA) that uses ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers to search for and identify parking spaces that are big enough to parallel park the vehicle. A combination of the Everest’s electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) and sensors are used to steer the vehicle safely and perfectly into place, while the driver simply operates the gears, accelerator and brake.

Additional standard appointments on the Limited include Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Alert (which now recognises pedestrians, in addition to its ability to detect other vehicles), Lane Keeping Aid and Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Auto High Beam Control.

The impressive standard safety package across the line-up extends to Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system with Traction Control (TC), Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC) on the 4x4 models, Load Adaptive control (LAC) and Roll Over Mitigation (ROM).

A full Category 1 Thatcham-specification alarm is now standard on all Everest XLS, XLT and Limited models for enhanced anti-theft security.

Image: Quickpic

SYNC® infotainment system

Ford’s pioneering SYNC® technology offers exceptional connectivity and multimedia options, along with intuitive voice control and ease of use. SYNC®3 with Navigation is standard on the XLT and Limited models, linked to the integrated eight-inch touch-screen colour display, two USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity.

The system boasts fully-featured embedded navigation, convenient multi-touch gestures (such as swipe, slide, scroll and pinch-to-zoom), plus voice recognition that uses simple, real-world voice commands.

SYNC®3 with Navigation provides a full 3D experience with an elevated map view, enhanced full colour graphics and point of interest (POI) building images. Similar to searching on Google, destinations can be entered via the simple one-box search by typing the address, POI category, intersection, city name, post code or GPS coordinates. The search function is predictive, with results appearing as the information is typed. Voice commands can also be used to select a POI.

Tracks4Africa is included in the package, as well as access to maps for over 20 countries in Africa. Free annual map updates are included for a period of five years, and the text and voice guidance functions are available in a multitude of languages, comprising Afrikaans, Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and isiZulu.

SYNC®3 also offers the benefits of smartphone integration provided through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which transforms the phone’s connectivity with the car.

To keep the system up to date, periodic wireless software updates for SYNC®3 can be downloaded via Wi-Fi and manually, once it is set up on a trusted wireless network.

The Everest XLS uses Ford’s SYNC® 1 system with Bluetooth voice control and audio streaming, a 4.2-inch colour screen, as well as USB and Aux ports. Customers can order SYNC®3 with Navigation on the XLS as an option.

Model Range and Recommended Retail Prices:

Ford Everest 2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x2 - R499 900

2.0 SiT XLT 10AT 4x2 - R584 900

2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x2 - R607 600

3.2 TDCi XLT 6AT 4x4 - R626 900

2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x4 - R669 500

2.0 BiT Limited 10AT 4x4 - R741 100

All models come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year or 120 000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A six-year or 90 000km service plan is included, with 15 000km service intervals.