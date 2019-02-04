EXCLUSIVE: We have pricing for the new SA-bound Range Rover Evoque

The original luxury compact SUV has got even better. At home both in the city and the mountains, the new Evoque joins the Range Rover family with a choice of diesel and petrol engines.

Land Rover has unveiled its next-generation Evoque with improved design, cutting-edge technology and destined for SA shores later in April 2019.



The automaker has revealed local pricing ahead of the much-anticipated local launch.



The 5-door model will be available with a 2.0-litre engine with various derivatives making up a 14-model line-up.



Pricing will start from R734 300.

Having pioneered the luxury compact SUV market, with global sales of over 772 096 and more than 217 international awards, it is an evolution of the incredibly popular original SUV.

GALLERY: 2019 Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

PRICING









"Eight years ago we created a new segment and the world followed. Now we have redefined what it means to be a luxury compact SUV," said Finbar McFall, Global Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover.

"With design and capability at its heart and the latest technology to hand, the new Range Rover Evoque meets your needs like never before and ensures you reach your destination, no matter the conditions," he added.

Building on the original’s instantly-recognisable design, it is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist that identify the Range Rover family.

Attitude and purpose

The outstanding volume and proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and powerful wheel arches that, alongside 21" wheels, combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude.

READ: Land Rover Evoque leads the line-up in top 15 list of second hand SUVs

The introduction of jewel-like elements such as super-slim Matrix LED headlamps provide a more sophisticated front and rear lamp graphic. Flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic, while sweeping directional indicators create a purposeful signature. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents are available.

Image: Motorpress

Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines with carefully curated premium materials to create a luxurious, minimalist, digital cabin.

Technical textiles that use recycled plastics are offered as premium alternatives to leather, such as a Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica suedecloth, as well as Eucalyptus and 'Ultrafabric' options.

Image: Motorpress

The cabin is designed to be a calm and serene space, ensuring comfortable, healthy and happy occupants, with technologies such as the twin touchscreen Touch Pro Duo system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation that complement the increased interior space.

'Combines refinement and fun'

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: "When Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs and the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey.

"This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all-important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile."

Image: Motorpress

The footprint is almost identical, yet built on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture, there is more interior space than before.

A longer wheelbase yields 20mm extra rear knee room and an increase in small item stowage – the larger glove box and centre cubby can now fit tablets, handbags and bottles with ease.

The luggage space is 10% larger (591 litres) as well as much wider and easily fits a folded pram or set of golf clubs, with space increasing to 1 383 litres when the flexible 40:20:40 second-row seats are folded.

Image: Motorpress

Every bit a Range Rover, the compact SUV combines all-terrain capability with all-weather assurance. It also features All-Wheel Drive, as well as a second-generation Active Driveline with Driveline Disconnect to enhance efficiency and Adaptive Dynamics to deliver the optimum balance of comfort and agility.

Terrain Response 2 – technology first found on full-size Range Rover – automatically detects the surface being driven on a adjusts the set-up accordingly, while Evoque can now wade through water up to 600mm (previously 500mm).

The famed Range Rover command driving position has jumped into the digital age, with a segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen.

Image: Motorpress

If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver simply flicks a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. The screen provides a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

The Evoque is also the first in the world to feature Ground View technology, which effectively makes the bonnet invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the vehicle.

This is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high city centre kerbs or tackling rough terrain and is the realisation of the Transparent Bonnet technology previewed by Land Rover in 2014.

Image: Motorpress

"Underneath the skin is an engineering and technical revolution. The architecture is all-new, with only the door hinges remaining unchanged on the body," said Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover.

"The chassis has been significantly reworked to make the most of the stiffer body, ensuring the characteristic ride comfort and refinement of a Range Rover," he concluded.

Evoque is the first Land Rover with Smart Settings, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the driver’s preference and acts as an onboard butler. In addition to seat position, music and climate settings, Evoque can also control steering column preferences to maximise comfort.

Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to the UK car industry continues following a £1 billion investment to support its creation and delivery. This includes £110 million into the company’s UK manufacturing plant in Halewood, Merseyside, to develop the state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facility.

