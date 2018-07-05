--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

WATCH: Teen escapes car after driving into Minnesota sinkhole

2018-07-05 09:39

Image: Youtube

A 16-year-old in southwestern Minnesota who drove his car into a sinkhole following heavy rains escaped by climbing out the back window.

WCCO-TV reports that the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole formed after a culvert under the road washed out. The teen wasn't injured.

His grandmother, Candace Leopold, says he got his driver's license in June and only had the car for a few weeks when the sinkhole swallowed it Tuesday (July 3). She says he was on his way to work at a farm near Redwood Falls, a community about 185km west of Minneapolis.

Details about any damage to the car were not immediately known.

Watch: Teen drives into massive sinkhole

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Virtual door mirrors? Audi pushing the boundaries of electric cars with new E-tron prototype

2018-07-05 08:34

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Toyota debuts stylish Rush SUV: Here's how much the 'baby Fortuner' costs in SA Record-high fuel hike: Here's how much you'll be paying for petrol in SA VW's long standing tradition: 'Die hard' customer gets keys to 200 000th Golf R produced Are SA fuel prices really outrageous compared to other countries? WATCH: Fingernails, rings, car keys - Here's how to remove those ugly scratches from your car door
Young and newly promoted in SA? Here are 5 best Youth Day starter pack cars 73 Cayenne SUVs in a single month! Here's how many cars Porsche SA has sold so far in 2018 The perfect combo: Potent McLaren 570s Spider and monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT C - two incredibly unique sports cars driven in SA More petrol price hikes for SA: 'Oil down but Rand pummels fuel price' - AA More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA!
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 