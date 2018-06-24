--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Sasol GTC cars set for thrills

The iconic Grand Prix Circuit will present a new challenge to the GTC drivers as they tackle the country’s fastest racetrack on June 16.

Suzuki’s new Swift hatch and sedan in SA

Suzuki kicks off its new model assault with an all new Swift hatchback and standalone sedan called the Dzire.

WATCH: Saudi woman drives F1 car to mark end of ban

2018-06-24 14:31

Image: Renault / Twitter

Renault stole a march on their Formula 1 rivals on Sunday when they gave a Saudi Arabian woman a chance to mark a special day by driving one of their cars ahead of Sunday's French Grand Prix.

On the same day that women celebrated being allowed to drive on the roads of Saudi Arabia, Aseel Al-Hamad, the first female member of her national motorsport federation, took the wheel of the same car in which Kimi Raikkonen won the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

She was part of a Renault 'passion parade' hours ahead of the first French Grand Prix in a decade and the first to be held at the Le Castellet circuit for 28 years.

Aseel, who is a member of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, is a keen driver and motor sport enthusiast who took part in a training day on June 5 at the circuit.

"I have loved racing and motorsport from a very young age and to drive a Formula One car goes even beyond my dreams and what I thought was possible.

"It is a genuine honour to drive in front of the crowds at the team's home race in France.

"I hope doing so on the day when women can drive on the roads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shows what you can do if you have the passion and the spirit to dream."

Aseel is responsible for creation of strategies to promote the education and training of women in motorsport in Saudi Arabia.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Car dealers gear up for Saudi women to hit the roads

2018-06-24 09:51

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 French GP Hamilton takes pole at rain-hit, crash-marred French GP WATCH: Saudi woman drives F1 car to mark end of ban SEE: R462-million for a Ferrari! Top 10 most expensive cars sold French GP: Wolff supports calls to axe Paul Ricard chicane
Young and newly promoted in SA? Here are 5 best Youth Day starter pack cars 73 Cayenne SUVs in a single month! Here's how many cars Porsche SA has sold so far in 2018 The perfect combo: Potent McLaren 570s Spider and monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT C - two incredibly unique sports cars driven in SA More petrol price hikes for SA: 'Oil down but Rand pummels fuel price' - AA More Vrr-Pha for your VW Polo: Hot 147kW GTI arrives in SA!
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 