WATCH: Mercedes-Benz and driver returns to the emotional scene of horrific Cape Town crash in an amazing self-driving S-Class

2018-05-30 14:12

Sergio Davids

Wheels24

Christopher White, behind the wheel of a self-driving S-Class, returns to scene of his horrific crash 30 later at Chapman's Peak.

White plummeted his Mercedes-Benz off the edge of the scenic route in Cape Town. Amazingly, he survived the horrific ordeal.

In a dramatic film, Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA)  takes viewers on a journey along Chapman’s Peak Drive with White.

READ: Mercedes-Benz revisits the scene of horror Chapman's Peak crash with self-driving S-Class

Check out the clip below to see what happened on that fateful day:

What do you think of the Mercedes film? Do you think self-driving will work in South Africa? Email us

Lucky to be alive

White, during a moment’s inattention driving along Chapman's Peak, plummeted the equivalent of 30-stories onto the jagged rocks below – a crash that he miraculously survived.

                                                                                Image: YouTube

He took his eyes off the road for what he says was "literally seconds" and next thing he knew he saw cassette tapes flying through the air. He recalls listening to Tracy Chapmans track Fast car while navigating the twisty road.

                                                                           Image: YouTube

Watch the insane crash that occurred 30 years ago in Cape Town:

2018-05-30 13:19

