WATCH: KZN driver warns owners after luxury Q3 SUV catches fire - Audi SA responds

Capetonian Themba Mabase has been in heated talks with Audi South Africia after his three-year-old Audi TT caught fire earlier this year after numerous visits to dealerships for repairs. Wheels24 will bring you all the details about this matter later this week.

But it seems more problems regarding burning Audi models are being posted on social media.



Earlier in June Alex Poltera posted a video via social media of his Audi Q3 which had caught fire. Poltera is the executive chef of The Snooty Fox Restaurant at Fern Hill Hotel in the Midlands, KZN.



His tweet cautioned a warning to fellow Audi drivers: "Here is my Audi Q3. The report from Audi was inconclusive, and they have subsequently 'washed their hands' of me. Just a friendly warning to be aware and careful. This is becoming a frequent trait of what used to be a good brand."



Poltera said: "What do you expect when you buy a premium car from a well-known German dealership? Good service? Quality vehicles? Intensive, knowledgeable servicing staff? Care for the well-being of the people spending money on their cars? The list for me, goes on quite extensively.



"Unfortunately, Audi South Africa has shown none of these attributes and has proven to me to be one of the worst, big corporation companies I have ever had the displeasure of dealing with.





Image: Alex Poltera / Facebook

"Audi owners beware. Three months ago, my two-year-old Audi Q3 caught fire. A quick explanation of what happened: Upon changing gears from third to fourth, the clutch stuck in and I stopped the car. After stopping the car and an attempt to put it back in place, smoke started coming out of the sides of the bonnet. I lifted the bonnet and could see flames under the front area of the engine. The fire grew and engulfed the entire car."



Audi SA responds



Audi SA told Wheels24: "Mr Poltera’s Audi Q3 fire investigation concluded that a specific cause could not be established and was also not related to any factory fault in the vehicle. Mr Poltera has since been compensated by his insurers for the loses.

